Advertisement

Carter shines in her WNBA debut

The Aggie stuffed the box score with 18 points, 8 assists, and 5 boards
(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M basketball star Chennedy Carter made her WNBA debut with the Atlanta Dream Sunday with a 105 to 95 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Carter quickly got on the stat sheet with a steal in the first possession of the game and was fouled. On the ensuing in-bounds play, the Aggie recorded her first WNBA assist to teammate Elizabeth Williams. Carter’s first points in the league came at the free throw line in the 1st. Her first field goal was also in the 1st quarter with a drive and layup to the basket.

The Dream’s starting point guard finished with 18 points (shooting 8-9 from the free throw line), 8 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal and a block. She played with foul trouble with 3 fouls in the first half and 5 in the game. Carter was Atlanta’s 4th overall pick in this year’s draft, the highest pick all-time by an Aggie. Atlanta’s Head Coach Nicki Collen said on the broadcast before the game that “Carter’s unguardable.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rangers’ Kluber lasts 1 inning in 1st start in 15 months

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Corey Kluber’s Texas debut lasted just one inning.

Sports

Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom’s goal helps lead Dash to win NWSL Challenge Cup Championship

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom put an exclamation point in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship match. Groom’s goal in stoppage time won the game for her Houston Dash, 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars.

Sports

Bombers Take Back Control of the South

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers moved back on top of the TCL South Division tonight following a 4-0 victory at home against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The winner of tomorrow’s game will secure first place heading into the final week of the season.

Latest News

Sports

Oklahoma-Missouri State football game to be one week earlier

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Oklahoma-Missouri State football game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.