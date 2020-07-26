Carter shines in her WNBA debut

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M basketball star Chennedy Carter made her WNBA debut with the Atlanta Dream Sunday with a 105 to 95 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Carter quickly got on the stat sheet with a steal in the first possession of the game and was fouled. On the ensuing in-bounds play, the Aggie recorded her first WNBA assist to teammate Elizabeth Williams. Carter’s first points in the league came at the free throw line in the 1st. Her first field goal was also in the 1st quarter with a drive and layup to the basket.

And @E_Williams_1 scores the first 2 points of the 2020 season for the Dream. pic.twitter.com/ZfgNSbW2yS — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) July 26, 2020

The Dream’s starting point guard finished with 18 points (shooting 8-9 from the free throw line), 8 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal and a block. She played with foul trouble with 3 fouls in the first half and 5 in the game. Carter was Atlanta’s 4th overall pick in this year’s draft, the highest pick all-time by an Aggie. Atlanta’s Head Coach Nicki Collen said on the broadcast before the game that “Carter’s unguardable.”

😲@ChennedyCarter with the shake & bake!



Dream 74 - Wings 68

End of Q3 pic.twitter.com/kCD2WJ7OIm — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) July 26, 2020

Now that is how you run the break!



And 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7ApwihUxBX — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) July 26, 2020

