Local VFW Post members urging state to allow them to reopen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The COVID-19 shutdown is not only hurting businesses but area non-profits too.

Veterans say they need help, helping others. Local VFW Posts, including Post 4692, in Bryan are closed because the 51% alcohol sale rule that apply to bars also applies to them. The state has shut down bars and establishments that have 51% or more of their sales from alcohol. VFW Posts like the one in Bryan have canteens where visitors can normally do things like play pool and purchase alcohol.

On a Saturday there would normally be crowds or special events at the VFW Post, but not during the pandemic.

“Everything’s on hold,” said John Velasquez, who is a Vietnam Veteran and District 17 Commander. He said their post is in financial need.

“We’re not, don’t have any way of making money, we need to be open to operate. No business can operate if you’re closed and there’s no income. We’re not funded by anyone that gives us money. Our money comes directly from fundraisers, benefits,” he said.

VFW leadership said posts are facing similar struggles. They’ve had to cancel events, fundraisers and other programs that could help veterans, to giving scholarships to students in our communities.

“Financially we’re going in a hole right now. I mean this post is hurting for money and if we don’t get it back open soon we’re going to be at the brink of you know closing completely. We don’t want to do that,” added Phillip Dubois, VFW District 17 Quartermaster.

“We need to be open to operate. We work with the social distancing. We wear the masks. We wear the gloves but since we can’t operate we can’t help our veterans,” said Peyton Lumpkin who is also with VFW District 17.

VFW leadership has reached out to Austin for clarification on the 51% sales of alcohol rules.

“We’re asking a lot of our posts that has full time kitchens to be reclassified as an essential business,” said Everett Ison, a resident from The Woodlands and member of VFW Post 12024.

“We have a lot of members that come in for relief for PTSD and they have a camaraderie with our other veterans and that’s an essential item there that we really need to have open so that we can help our veterans,” said Ison.

“We’ll do anything we can but we just need to be open,” Velasquez added.

KBTX reached out to Governor Greg Abbott’s Office for a response to the veterans’ concerns. We will update this story when they respond.

If you’d like to support the local VFW Post we have their Facebook Page here. The local post’s phone number is (979) 823-0550.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.