Advertisement

Oklahoma-Missouri State football game to be one week earlier

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma-Missouri State football game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday.

The NCAA has approved a waiver requested by both schools, allowing them more flexibility in dealing with potential issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from Castiglione.

“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” Castiglione said . “Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times.”

The 10 FBS conferences that make up Division I football’s top tier are in the process of adjusting schedules and hoping to play a regular season that has billions of dollars in media rights deals attached to it.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Maxwell Award Watch List, announced Friday by Maxwell Football Club.

Sports

Southland Conference delays volleyball and soccer competition

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT
No decision has been made with football yet

Sports

NCAA won’t make a decision on fall sports championships until August

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The NCAA Board of Governors met on Friday and ultimately decided to not make any decisions yet on the 22 fall sports championships until August 4th, when they meet again. The NCAA championships do not affect the FBS Playoffs.

Sports

Groom Shines as Houston Dash Advances to Challenge Cup Final

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer legend Shea Groom has flourished with her new squad, the Houston Dash, as they have advanced to the finals of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) 2020 Challenge Cup.

Sports

Aggie Golfers Earn GCAA All-Academic Team Status

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s golf team received 2019-20 All-Academic Team status from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) after a record-setting school year in the classroom.

Sports

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo, New York, this year after being turned down by the Canadian government and then blocked to play in Pittsburgh by the state of Pennsylvania.