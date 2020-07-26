One new death, 36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 36 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 718 active cases.

One additional death has been reported in the last 24 hours. Health officials say the resident was a male in his 60s who was hospitalized. There have been 44 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

20 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,962 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,724. There have been 27,399 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 331

77802: 316

77803: 1,054

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 240

77808: 185

77840: 658

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 845

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 63 181 Brazos 718 3,724 Burleson 98 217 Grimes 220 801 Houston 65 236 Lee 97 186 Leon 53 128 Madison 151 240 Milam 54 273 Montgomery 2539 5597 Robertson 116 195 San Jacinto 71 135 Trinity 65 117 Walker 732 2967 Waller 151 348 Washington 109 441

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 622 staffed hospital beds with 184 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 44 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 60 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 63 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 181 total cases and 107 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 98 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 217 total cases, and 119 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 220 active cases. There have been 329 total cases and 33 recoveries. There have been 515 total TDCJ cases.

Houston County has confirmed 236 total cases of COVID-19. There are 65 active cases and 78 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 13 active cases.

Lee County has reported 97 active cases. The county has a total of 186 cases, with 17 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 53 active cases. The county has 128 total cases, with 73 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 151 active cases. The county has a total of 240 cases with 83 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 54 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 273 total cases and 219 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,539 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,597 total cases and 2,747 recovered cases. There are currently 63 people hospitalized, and there have been 53 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 116 active COVID-19 cases, with 195 total cases. Currently, 75 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 135 cases with 62 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 117 total cases with 52 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,967 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 624 cases are active in the community and 406 are recovered community cases. 1,937 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 151 active cases of COVID-19. There are 348 total cases and 184 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 109 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 441 total cases with 295 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 149,451 active cases and 221,510 recoveries. There have been 375,846 total cases reported and 3,306,042 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 4,885 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 62,619 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 25 at 3:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.