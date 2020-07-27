After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

UNDATED (AP) - Plans for the college football season - if it is played - should start coming into focus this week. They will trickle down from the top of major college football.

The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

The Power Five commissioners talked a lot in the spring about the importance of collaboration and trying to launch the season together, with all of the Football Bowl Subdivision acting in unison.

The way things are heading, that appears to be out the window.