After talk of collaboration, conferences go their own way

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP) - Plans for the college football season - if it is played - should start coming into focus this week. They will trickle down from the top of major college football.

The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

The Power Five commissioners talked a lot in the spring about the importance of collaboration and trying to launch the season together, with all of the Football Bowl Subdivision acting in unison.

The way things are heading, that appears to be out the window.

Sports

Aggies Add Five Newcomers to 2019-20 Signing Class

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team has rounded out its 2019-20 signing class with the addition of swimmers Kraig Bray, Thad Dickerson, Max Hardt and Thomas Shomper, as well as diver Shane Mardick.

Sports

No positive COVID-19 tests in NHL last week

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The league says it administered a total of 4,256 tests to more than 800 players from July 18-25.

Sports

MAAC canceling fall sports competition

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.

Sports

Sports

Bombers Sweep the Flying Chanclas

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers extended their lead atop the TCL South Division to a game and a half following a 7-2 victory over San Antonio tonight. It was the first sweep of the season for the Bombers and the first time being swept for the Chanclas.

Sports

Carter shines in her WNBA debut

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M basketball star Chennedy Carter made her WNBA debut with the Atlanta Dream Sunday with a 105 to 95 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Sports

Rangers’ Kluber lasts 1 inning in 1st start in 15 months

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corey Kluber’s Texas debut lasted just one inning.

Sports

Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom’s goal helps lead Dash to win NWSL Challenge Cup Championship

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom put an exclamation point in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship match. Groom’s goal in stoppage time won the game for her Houston Dash, 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars.