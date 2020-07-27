Advertisement

BISD and CSISD learning option survey deadline approaching

College Station ISD’s deadline is Thursday, July 30 and Bryan ISD’s deadline is Monday, August 3.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many districts across the Brazos Valley are approaching the deadline for parents to decide which method of learning they want their child to have.

BISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Matthew LeBlanc says it's the only way to make sure classrooms are safe and ready on day one.

“We need to know how many students are actually going to be in school and how many students are not. So the earlier we have a better feel for that the earlier we can start to make a lot of those safety decisions,” said LeBlanc.

CSISD Chief Administrative Officer, Molley Perry says they also need the info to prepare teachers and class schedules.

"We're needing to determine which teachers will be responsible for which models, which may have to support both models and how our students will be scheduled to ensure everyone has the classes and the courses that they need for the school year," said Perry.

Bryan and College Station ISD says about half of their parents haven’t filled them out yet.

Perry says if the survey isn’t filled out, the district will make a default decision.

"This is very much a family choice and we would prefer to know what a family's preference is rather than to default to one model or the other," said Perry.

LeBlanc says to remember this choice is just for the first six weeks of school, parents will have the option to switch learning options for the second six weeks.

“If we do not hear from them, their child will be defaulted to the on-campus learning. We will expect their child there on the first day of school. So we need parents to and make that decision so they get to make that decision,” said LeBlanc.

Detailed information on learning options can be found on each districts website.

