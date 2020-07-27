Advertisement

Bombers Sweep the Flying Chanclas

Brazos Valley takes first place into the final week
(KBTX)
By Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bryan / College Station, TX (July 26, 2020) — The Brazos Valley Bombers extended their lead atop the TCL South Division to a game and a half following a 7-2 victory over San Antonio tonight. It was the first sweep of the season for the Bombers and the first time being swept for the Chanclas.

The Bombers got on the board in the fourth following a two-run double from Austin Bost and a sacrifice fly from Sean Arnold. The home team extended the lead in the sixth with RBI’s from Arnold and Lewis in addition to a costly error from the San Antonio catcher. The Flying Chanclas added two consolation runs in the eighth, but it wouldn’t matter in the end as the Bombers complete the sweep.

Travis Sundgren completed three scoreless innings striking out five and walking none while allowing just two hits. Dustin Saenz, Reece Easterling and Luke Baley combined for four straight scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. John Cheatwood closed it out in the ninth yet again to secure the victory.

Bost took home player of the game honors following his 2-3 night with two RBI’s and a walk. Blaum also finished 2-3 and crossed the plate twice.

The Bombers will play game one in Round Rock Tuesday, July 28th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

Latest News

Sports

Carter shines in her WNBA debut

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M basketball star Chennedy Carter made her WNBA debut with the Atlanta Dream Sunday with a 105 to 95 victory over the Dallas Wings.

Sports

Rangers’ Kluber lasts 1 inning in 1st start in 15 months

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corey Kluber’s Texas debut lasted just one inning.

Sports

Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for at least two weeks.

Sports

Aggie Shea Groom’s goal helps lead Dash to win NWSL Challenge Cup Championship

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Former Texas A&M soccer star Shea Groom put an exclamation point in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Championship match. Groom’s goal in stoppage time won the game for her Houston Dash, 2-0 over the Chicago Red Stars.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Take Back Control of the South

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers moved back on top of the TCL South Division tonight following a 4-0 victory at home against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The winner of tomorrow’s game will secure first place heading into the final week of the season.

Sports

Oklahoma-Missouri State football game to be one week earlier

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Oklahoma-Missouri State football game scheduled for Sept. 5 in Norman has been moved to one week earlier, Aug. 29, University of Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Saturday.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggie QB Foster enters transfer portal

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Foster appeared in four games for the Aggies last year as a freshman, completing 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards. He also rushed for 17 yards in the win over Lamar.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.

Sports

Bombers Bounce Back Against the Flying Chanclas

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The Brazos Valley Bombers pulled to within a half-game back of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 6-3 win tonight at home.