Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley closed until Aug. 3 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley -Central Unit- will be closed until Aug. 3 after an employee fell ill at the beginning of their shift on Monday. After consulting with a medical professional, they were advised to quarantine for 14 days for suspected COVID-19.

“Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve,” according to the statement. “We serve the kids who need us most. Their parents, guardians, and local community leaders place an enormous amount of trust in our staff and volunteers. It is due to an abundance of caution and in keeping with this commitment we feel compelled to make this difficult call.”

Staff have already communicated with parents and guardians requesting they also quarantines and follow local health protocols.

After reopening their doors for the first time, staff and leadership at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley set up daily pre-entry screenings and temperature checks to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

