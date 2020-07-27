Brazos County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 681 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 44 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

20 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,022 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,747. There have been 28,292 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 57 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 61 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 334

77802: 321

77803: 1,060

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 241

77808: 185

77840: 661

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 849

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 61 182 Brazos 681 3,747 Burleson 85 217 Grimes 269 329 Houston 80 160 Lee 59 143 Leon 46 128 Madison 149 241 Milam 58 286 Montgomery 2,539 5,444 Robertson 133 202 San Jacinto 69 135 Trinity 61 117 Walker 624 2,958 Waller 98 348 Washington 112 441

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 533 staffed hospital beds with 123 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 61 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 182 total cases and 120 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 85 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 217 total cases, and 132 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 269 active cases. There have been 329 total cases and 36 recoveries. There have been 515 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 160 total cases of COVID-19. There are 66 active cases and 78 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 14 active cases.

Lee County has reported 59 active cases. The county has a total of 143 cases, with 81 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 46 active cases. The county has 128 total cases, with 81 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 149 active cases. The county has a total of 241 cases with 91 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 58 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 286 total cases and 28 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,539 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,444 total cases and 2,747 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 55 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 133 active COVID-19 cases, with 202 total cases. Currently, 69 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 77

77856 - 31

77837 - 15

76629 - 9

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 69 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 135 cases with 64 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 117 total cases with 56 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,958 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 624 cases are active in the community and 397 are recovered community cases. 1,937 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 98 active cases of COVID-19. There are 348 total cases and 250 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 112 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 441 total cases with 295 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 147,511 active cases and 229,107 recoveries. There have been 381,656 total cases reported and 3,369,975 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 5,038 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 64,113 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 26 at 3:50 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.