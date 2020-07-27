Advertisement

Bryan woman pays respects to John Lewis in Selma, AL

Civil rights icon John Lewis was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge one last time.
Final Selma bridge crossing for John Lewis
Final Selma bridge crossing for John Lewis
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After hearing about the passing of Rep. John Lewis, Bryan resident, Kenzie Bond says she knew she was going to attend one of his services.

Bond says once plans were released Thursday, she got in her car Friday to drive to Selma, Alabama where Lewis’ body would be carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time.

That bridge is the same bridge Lewis and hundreds of others crossed on Bloody Sunday decades ago.

Bond says she had always dreamed of meeting him but was happy she was able to attend this historic moment on Sunday.

“It was such a collective experience. The crowd was diverse, they were all ages, all ethnicities and everyone was there to see John and when that horse-drawn carriage came around the corner there was just like a collective gasp in the audience and it was just such a powerful experience,” said Bond.

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S Capitol for public viewings on Monday and Tuesday before he is laid to rest Wednesday at a cemetery in Atlanta Georiga.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BISD and CSISD learning option survey deadline approaching

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local school districts are giving parent the option on which learning method they'd like their child to have for the first six weeks of school. The deadline to choose an option is approaching.

News

Treat of the Day: At Home in B/CS Week

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Art Matters Monday continues Home in B/CS week event running through Sunday.

News

Reward canceled in search for missing dog

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The reward has been revoked because people are scaring the dog away

News

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley closed until Aug. 3 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley -Central Unit- will be closed until Aug. 3 after an employee fell ill at the beginning of their shift on Monday.

Latest News

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

News

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families

News

12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 7/27

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Education

Gov. Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year.