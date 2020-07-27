Bryan woman pays respects to John Lewis in Selma, AL

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After hearing about the passing of Rep. John Lewis, Bryan resident, Kenzie Bond says she knew she was going to attend one of his services.

Bond says once plans were released Thursday, she got in her car Friday to drive to Selma, Alabama where Lewis’ body would be carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge one final time.

That bridge is the same bridge Lewis and hundreds of others crossed on Bloody Sunday decades ago.

Bond says she had always dreamed of meeting him but was happy she was able to attend this historic moment on Sunday.

“It was such a collective experience. The crowd was diverse, they were all ages, all ethnicities and everyone was there to see John and when that horse-drawn carriage came around the corner there was just like a collective gasp in the audience and it was just such a powerful experience,” said Bond.

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S Capitol for public viewings on Monday and Tuesday before he is laid to rest Wednesday at a cemetery in Atlanta Georiga.

