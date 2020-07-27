Advertisement

BVCIL reflects on 30th anniversary of American with Disabilities Act becoming law

President George H.W. Bush signed the American with Disabilities Act into law on July 26, 1990.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday marks 30 years since the American with Disabilities Act became law. It bans discrimination based on disability and requires certain physical accommodations.

“A lot of it is about expectations and about environment. I think those two things have really changed over the years as a result of the ADA. We no longer have an expectation that people can’t, we have the expectation that people can and will,” said Jackie Pacha, the Executive Director of the Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living.

The Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living helps people with disabilities find jobs, transition into living on their own, and provides accessible transportation.

Pacha says one of the biggest issues they tackle here locally is access to transportation. They got their first accessible bus back in 2014.

“Just such a proud moment to be able to provide that opportunity that wasn’t there before,” said Pacha.

Their transportation system operates on nights, weekends, and holidays when public transit isn’t running.

While 30 years is a milestone, Pacha says the COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on changes that still need to be made.

“We talk about self quarantining and we talk about people needing to be under stay at home orders and things like that and from the time that first popped up then we started seeing people who weren’t able to. They didn’t have the same level of access to be able to do that,” said Pacha.

Pacha added that equal access to health care and people with disabilities being able to choose where they’re cared for still need to be addressed as well.

“Thank goodness we had the 30 years to be able to bring awareness and make the changes that we’ve made because the acceptance level today is so much further than what it was 30 years ago, but we still have a long way to go.”

To find out more about the services BCVIL provides you can visit their website.

