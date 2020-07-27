Driver cited after early morning crash sends another person to the hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say one person was taken the hospital after a crash early Monday morning in College Station.

According to CSPD, the driver of a pick-up truck ran a red light and hit another vehicle making a legal U-turn at University Drive and Tarrow Street.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was given a citation for running the red light.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.