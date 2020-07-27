Driver cited after early morning crash sends another person to the hospital
Police say the driver of a truck ran a red light, causing the accident
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say one person was taken the hospital after a crash early Monday morning in College Station.
According to CSPD, the driver of a pick-up truck ran a red light and hit another vehicle making a legal U-turn at University Drive and Tarrow Street.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was given a citation for running the red light.
No other injuries were reported.
