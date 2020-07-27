Endangered Missing Persons Alert issued for San Antonio boy

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Local Endangered Missing Alert for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

The San Antonio Police are looking for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera who is identified as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, 4′ 8″, and 100 lbs.

According to authorities, he was last seen on Jul 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the 5000 block of Anacacho Road in San Antonio. He was wearing black pants, a sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, and white socks.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

ACTIVE ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera from San Antonio, TX, on 07/26/2020 pic.twitter.com/dq03xq9a4b — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 26, 2020

