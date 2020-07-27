Advertisement

Endangered Missing Persons Alert issued for San Antonio boy

Law enforcement officials believe he poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 14 years old, 4’ 8”, 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, white socks.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera, diagnosed with an intellectual disability, white, male, 14 years old, 4’ 8”, 100 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black pants, sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, white socks.(San Antonio Police Dept.)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Local Endangered Missing Alert for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

The San Antonio Police are looking for Brayan Rene Burgos Rivera who is identified as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, 4′ 8″, and 100 lbs.

According to authorities, he was last seen on Jul 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the 5000 block of Anacacho Road in San Antonio. He was wearing black pants, a sleeveless black shirt, black sandals, and white socks.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

Updated: 20 hours ago
Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

Updated: 20 hours ago
More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families

News

12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update 7/26

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

One new death, 36 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Texas A&M Task Force 1 saves three people from sinking vessel during Hurricane Hanna

Updated: 10 hours ago
Texas A&M Task Force 1 saves three people from a sinking vessel during Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi

News

Local VFW Post members urging the state to allow them to reopen

Updated: 21 hours ago
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post members say they are seeing financial struggles during the pandemic.

News

Local VFW Post members urging state to allow them to reopen

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Area VFW Posts are shut down by the state during the pandemic.

News

Hispanic Forum Annual Scholarship Gala

Updated: 21 hours ago