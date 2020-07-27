Gov. Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR testing

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Moving up to the next grade will look a little different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the promotion requirement related to the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test for students in grades 5 and 8 has been waived for the upcoming school year. The traditional A-F rating system will remain in place, with a few adjustments due to COVID-19.

“As always, our goal is to provide a high quality education for every Texas student,” said Abbott in a statement. “This will be a uniquely challenging school year, therefore, this year is about providing students every opportunity to overcome the disruptions caused by COVID-19. By waiving these promotion requirements, we are providing greater flexibility for students and teachers, while at the same time ensuring that Texas students continue to receive a great education — which we will continue to measure with high quality assessments.”

Typically, students in grades 5 and 8 who do not meet grade level are required to re-take the STAAR test late in the school year and sometimes again in the summer. This waiver means that the STAAR tests for mathematics and reading assessment will only be administered once for grades 5 and 8 during the 2020-2021 school year. The tests will be administered in May, coinciding with STAAR tests for grades 3-8.

“Parents deserve to know how well their children have learned grade level knowledge and skills in reading and math, especially in a time when education has been substantially disrupted,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath in a statement. “And educators use this valuable information to make adjustments to support students the following year. But there is no benefit to our children by requiring them to repeat a year based on a single test score given the disruptions of COVID, so we are waiving the grade promotion requirements from STAAR this year for our students.”

