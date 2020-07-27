Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13

The early voting period for the Nov. 3 election will start Oct. 13 instead of Oct. 19.
Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via REUTERS
Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via REUTERS(Austin American-Statesman)
By Patrick Svitek
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) -Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday extended the early voting period for the November election by six days, citing continued challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election will now begin Oct. 13 instead of Oct. 19. The end date remains Oct. 30.

The extension of the early voting period is not a surprise. During a TV interview in late May, Abbott said he would add more time to the early voting period for the November election — as he did for the primary runoff election earlier this month — but did not elaborate.

Last week, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins asked Abbott to provide more details so that election officials could have enough time to prepare. In a letter to the governor, Hollins requested that Abbott move the start date to Oct. 13 at the latest.

For the runoffs, Abbott doubled the early voting period, shifting the start date from July 6 to June 29. The end date was July 10.

Abbott and other Texas GOP leaders continue to resist a push by Democrats to expand mail-in voting. Democrats failed to convince the courts to expand mail-in voting for the runoffs but are pressing forward with their efforts for the general election.

But the Monday announcement from the governor gave eligible mail-in voters more time to turn in their completed ballots in person if they would like to do so. Current law allows those voters to submit their ballots to the early voting clerk's office in person instead of mailing them in — but only while polls are open on Election Day. Abbott's latest move expands that option to the entire early voting period.

In addition to the presidential race, Texans will vote Nov. 3 on Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s reelection as well as a host of nationally targeted down-ballot contests for the U.S. House and Texas House, where Democrats are pushing to take the majority.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

Updated: 26 minutes ago
More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families

News

12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Tx-DOT delays nighttime closures along I-45 at Highway 21

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Falls
Nighttime closures of interstate 45 in Madisonville is delayed

News

Driver cited after early morning crash sends another person to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Falls
Driver cited after early morning crash in College Station sends one person tot the hosptial.

Coronavirus

Bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M part of ‘Warp Speed” production of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
President Trump announced during a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon that the federal government has reserved a high-tech bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M University for mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Normangee native and her 4-year-old son killed in Oklahoma crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Charlsie Currie's youngest son, only 5-months-old, survived the deadly head-on collision caused by another driver.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Reason to Smile - July 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
This week's Reason to Smile is of Finnegan and Carrigan who are all smiles as they got to spend a few hours outside enjoying nature.