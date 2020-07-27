American Red Cross responds to fire that displaced 7 residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home fire on Monday afternoon in Bryan displaced at least seven people, according to fire investigators who are still looking into what caused the blaze.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rollins Avenue near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The fire was contained to one unit at the complex but it’s still unclear what started it. Fire department officials tell KBTX there were juveniles inside the home when it started. The blaze was contained within ten minutes of the first fire unit arriving on the scene.

The home has significant damage from the fire. A neighboring dwelling is still habitable, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help to those affected by the fire.

