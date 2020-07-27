Advertisement

American Red Cross responds to fire that displaced 7 residents

No injuries were reported in Monday afternoon's fire on Rollins Avenue
Monday's fire caused significant damage to this Bryan home on Rollins Avenue.
Monday's fire caused significant damage to this Bryan home on Rollins Avenue.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan and Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home fire on Monday afternoon in Bryan displaced at least seven people, according to fire investigators who are still looking into what caused the blaze.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rollins Avenue near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The fire was contained to one unit at the complex but it’s still unclear what started it. Fire department officials tell KBTX there were juveniles inside the home when it started. The blaze was contained within ten minutes of the first fire unit arriving on the scene.

The home has significant damage from the fire. A neighboring dwelling is still habitable, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help to those affected by the fire.

