Lingering tropical moisture keeps chance for scattered, afternoon rain

Plenty of rumbles could be heard across the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon. Did you manage to catch one of the lucky soakings around the area? As the sun falls from the sky, the rain chance will once again come to an end. Isolated rain may try to hold on until 9pm or so. Hanna continues to downgrade and weaken as the tropical system is torn apart by the mountains of Mexico, but plenty of residual tropical moisture is in place to keep daily, scattered rain and rumbles in the forecast this week.

Starting shortly after the noon hour, spots of rain will have the ability to bubble up around the Brazos Valley Monday. Like the past few days, a lot of this will pass by quickly. A few spots of heavier rain may deposit a quick 1/2″ or more along with letting off a few loud claps of thunder. A healthy amount of cloud cover and hit-or-miss rain continues through mid-week, although the coverage is expected to spotty day-by-day. As the atmosphere dries out, afternoon highs are headed back to mid and upper 90s this weekend. A weak front may help bring in slightly drier air this weekend, but could also pop up a few strong, late-day storms as highs attempt to reach the century mark.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible by early morning. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

