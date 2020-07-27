MAAC canceling fall sports competition

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has decided to cancel fall sports competition due to continuing health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor says there are simply too many factors that prohibit the conference from safely delivering a competitive atmosphere. A decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined by the conference presidents at a later date.

MAAC student-athletes whose seasons have been canceled will still be permitted to train when they return to campus, and institutions will be responsible for implementing their own training guidelines in accordance with state and local COVID-19 regulations and guidance provided by the NCAA.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association is working with the NCAA on a series of waivers related to fall sports eligibility and competition.