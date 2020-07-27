Normangee native and her 4-year-old son killed in Oklahoma crash

ADDINGTON, Oklahoma (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley woman and her son were killed last week following a head-on crash about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City near Addington, Oklahoma.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to the deadly collision last Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 81 in Jefferson County, OK.

Charlsie Currie, 24, of Normagee was killed in the crash. Her 4-year-old son, Kasen, also passed away. Her 5-month-old son, Ripkyn, suffered serious injuries but survived.

Charlsie's brother, his girlfriend, and a third child were also in the car when the crash happened, but they survived.

Jenna Currie, Charlsie's aunt, tells KBTX her niece had just moved to Duncan, Oklahoma about a month ago from Normangee. She said Charlsie's funeral is Tuesday in Duncan. Kasen will be laid to rest back here in Texas.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for funeral expenses.

"Nothing can ease the pain that the families are feeling during this loss, but we can come together and ease the burden for them," said Jenna.

Oklahoma troopers say the crash was caused by a 46-year-old woman from Texas who was attempting to pass two vehicles in the northbound lanes of Highway 81. When she crossed over into the southbound lanes, she struck Charlsie’s car.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.