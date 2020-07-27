Advertisement

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.(|Jasmin Adous | Jasmin Adous)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

The fitness center chain announced Monday the mandate will go into effect in August. Employees are already required to wear face coverings.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much-needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said.

“Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

This new policy comes as the company has already implemented additional sanitation measures and social distancing strategies. Planet Fitness added an app feature that lets members know how many people are in a location.

Planet Fitness also offers at-home workout videos on its social media channels for those who don’t want to go to gyms to exercise.

The company operates more than 2,000 fitness centers in 50 states and claims to have more than 15 million members. Planet Fitness currently has approximately 1,450 locations open in 46 states.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan woman pays respects to John Lewis in Selma, AL

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A Bryan woman made the 10-hour drive to attend one of John Lewis' tributes in Selma, Alabama.

News

BISD and CSISD learning option survey deadline approaching

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local school districts are giving parent the option on which learning method they'd like their child to have for the first six weeks of school. The deadline to choose an option is approaching.

News

Treat of the Day: At Home in B/CS Week

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Art Matters Monday continues Home in B/CS week event running through Sunday.

News

Reward canceled in search for missing dog

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The reward has been revoked because people are scaring the dog away

News

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley closed until Aug. 3 due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley -Central Unit- will be closed until Aug. 3 after an employee fell ill at the beginning of their shift on Monday.

Latest News

National

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already under way to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, the iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

News

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families

News

12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 7/27

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.