Rangers’ Corey Kluber out at least 4 weeks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Rangers Pitcher Corey Kluber will be sidelined for at least 4 weeks after tearing his throwing shoulder in his season debut on Sunday, per the Texas Rangers. Kluber played in just one inning in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Rockies, throwing 18 pitches and a strikeout, before sitting the rest of the game with shoulder soreness.

The Texas Rangers released the following statement on Monday:

ARLINGTON -- Rangers right-hander Corey Kluber could miss the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a tear in a muscle in the back of his right shoulder. Kluber is not expected to have surgery, but he has been shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, which will make it difficult for him to get back into the Rangers' rotation by the end of the season. “Time is not on our side,” general manager Jon Daniels said on Monday. Left-hander Kolby Allard is expected to replace Kluber in the rotation. Kluber started on Sunday against the Rockies in his 2020 debut, but he left after one inning when he felt tightness in his shoulder.

