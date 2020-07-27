Advertisement

Reward canceled in search for missing dog

The reward has been revoked because people are scaring the dog away
Local woman searching for missing dog after drunk driving accident
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The $2,000 reward for finding Bella, an emotional support dog that ran away from the scene of a crash involving a drunk driver, has been canceled.

The search for the dog is still underway, but according to the owner the reward has been revoked because people keep scaring the dog away.

Megan Murray, the missing dog’s owner, says she has seen Bella twice but the dog ran because she was scared from people yelling her name and running up to her.

“The reward has been revoked because people have been scaring Bella to the point where at one time she was running to her mom across a field but so many people were yelling they scared her off,” according to a post on Nextdoor. “Imagine how painful that had to be for both dog and mom.”

Murray is asking people to call her at (979) 450-4294 if they see the dog.

To read past articles about the search for Bella, click here.

