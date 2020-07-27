Advertisement

Stellar Sunday sunset across the Brazos Valley

Scattered rain cleared the way for a gorgeous end to the weekend
Sunday evening brought plenty to see across the Brazos Valley
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was a nice change of pace for many across the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorms managed to leave behind a widespread 0.10″ to 0.50″ for most of the area. Localized 1″ to 2″ totals were reported, particularly for those along the I-45 corridor.

As the wet weather came to an end with the loss of daytime heat, a gorgeous scene was painted over the Brazos Valley sky as the sun dropped to the horizon.

As we head into this last week of July, start it by looking back at scenes shared from across the area Sunday night:

