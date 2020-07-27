Stellar Sunday sunset across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was a nice change of pace for many across the Brazos Valley. Scattered rain and thunderstorms managed to leave behind a widespread 0.10″ to 0.50″ for most of the area. Localized 1″ to 2″ totals were reported, particularly for those along the I-45 corridor.

As the wet weather came to an end with the loss of daytime heat, a gorgeous scene was painted over the Brazos Valley sky as the sun dropped to the horizon.

As we head into this last week of July, start it by looking back at scenes shared from across the area Sunday night:

