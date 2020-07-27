Texas A&M Women’s Tennis earns ITA Academic Honors

TEMPE, Arizona – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned All-Academic Team honors while Dorthea Faa-Hviding, Tatiana Makarova, Lucia Quiterio and Katya Townsend were named ITA Scholar Athletes by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, announced Monday afternoon.

Texas A&M joined the other 13 SEC schools on the list while they were one of 18 schools in the state of Texas to earn honors as a team. Faa-Hviding, Makarova, Quiterio and Townsend were among the 71 SEC student-athletes honored on Monday.

ITA Scholar-Athlete & All-Academic Team Qualifications

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:

· have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year

· be listed on the institutional eligibility form

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:

· have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),

· all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and

· all varsity letter winners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year