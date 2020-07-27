Advertisement

Treat of the Day: At Home in B/CS Week

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experience Bryan College Station, Downtown Bryan Association, B/CS Chamber of Commerce, Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and the Cities of Bryan and College Station have joined together to launch #AtHomeInBCS.

This week, the group will host themed days to highlight all of the offerings in our area.

Organizers are encouraging residents to take this week to explore our hometown in a new and exciting way. Each day will highlight safe and fun activities that you can enjoy right here in B/CS.

We spoke with the senior events coordinator for the Downtown Bryan association about what you can expect.

“This is a collaborative effort to unify the community during this unprecedented situation,” Brown explains, “features will include virtual events, details on local restaurants and retail shops, and much more.”

Today is Art Matters Monday and organizers are encouraging everyone to snap Instagram worthy photos with the incredible murals and statues that are scattered through Downtown Bryan.

You can also Visit the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley or stroll through Historic Downtown Bryan.

To learn more about all of the exciting events this week, you can go to the At Home in B/CS website.

For a complete breakdown of all the offerings that are part of At Home in BCS, click here.

