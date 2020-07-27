Bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M part of ‘Warp Speed” production of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - President Trump announced during a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon that the federal government has reserved several high-tech bio-manufacturing centers for mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine. One of these centers is at Texas A&M University.

The order supports Operation Warp Speed, which aims to begin delivering millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determines candidates are safe and effective.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas, owns and operates three CIADM facilities as a Texas A&M system subcontractor. One of the facilities will be used to to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“The CIADM is ready to save lives and help protect the country,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System in the press release. “This whole project is a triple win. It’s a win for the A&M System. It’s a win for FDB. It’s a win for the nation.”

CIADM, which stands for Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, was established as a response to the H1N1 influenza pandemic. The CIADM at Texas A&M was one of three developed in the U.S.

