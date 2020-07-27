Advertisement

Bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M part of ‘Warp Speed” production of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies at CIADM to mass produce for Novavax Inc.
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - President Trump announced during a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon that the federal government has reserved several high-tech bio-manufacturing centers for mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine. One of these centers is at Texas A&M University.

The order supports Operation Warp Speed, which aims to begin delivering millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determines candidates are safe and effective.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas, owns and operates three CIADM facilities as a Texas A&M system subcontractor. One of the facilities will be used to to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“The CIADM is ready to save lives and help protect the country,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System in the press release. “This whole project is a triple win. It’s a win for the A&M System. It’s a win for FDB. It’s a win for the nation.”

CIADM, which stands for Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, was established as a response to the H1N1 influenza pandemic. The CIADM at Texas A&M was one of three developed in the U.S.

President Trump participates in coronavirus briefing

WATCH NOW: The president participates in a coronavirus briefing at Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies. Morrisville, NC

Posted by KBTX Media on Monday, July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

National

COVID: Vaccine trials move forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One COVID vaccine trial moves to Phase 3 as congress debates another stimulus.

National Politics

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has a 'light case' of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19 and has a 'light case," according to adviser Larry Kudlow.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Coronavirus

Quick testing needed for COVID-19 contact tracing to be most effective, research finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
A recent study suggests quick COVID-19 testing and quick reporting of the results are crucial for contact tracing to work.

Coronavirus

Vaccine testing volunteer describes feeling of participating in trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Dawn Baker, an anchor at WTOC in Savannah, said she never thought she'd participate in something like this.

Coronavirus

What to do when your $600 weekly unemployment check expires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn
The relief act scheduled the $600 unemployment benefit to end “on or before July 31.”