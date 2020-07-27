Tx-DOT delays nighttime closures along I-45 at Highway 21

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is delaying nighttime closures on Interstate 45 in Madisonville.

According to a press release, Tx-DOT was scheduled to shut down I-45 Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Tx-DOT says the work has been postponed until Aug. 4 and 5.

The northbound lanes of the interstate will be shut down during the first night and the southbound lanes will be closed the following day.

During the closures, all traffic will be forced to exit the interstate and detoured to the frontage roads.

The work is part of an ongoing project to widen Highway 21 in the area.

The project is scheduled by finished by late fall.

