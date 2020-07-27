Advertisement

Tx-DOT delays nighttime closures along I-45 at Highway 21

The closures are part of an ongoing project to widen Highway 21 in the area
Tx-DOT delays nighttime closures on Interstate 45
Tx-DOT delays nighttime closures on Interstate 45(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is delaying nighttime closures on Interstate 45 in Madisonville.

According to a press release, Tx-DOT was scheduled to shut down I-45 Monday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Tx-DOT says the work has been postponed until Aug. 4 and 5.

The northbound lanes of the interstate will be shut down during the first night and the southbound lanes will be closed the following day.

During the closures, all traffic will be forced to exit the interstate and detoured to the frontage roads.

The work is part of an ongoing project to widen Highway 21 in the area.

The project is scheduled by finished by late fall.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local family celebrating life of loved one who died from COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pool at Phillips Event Center being removed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Big changes are happening now at the Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest in Bryan.

News

Local group raising money for BCS utility bills

Updated: 25 minutes ago
More than $10,000 has been raised helping 35 families

News

12th Man Foundation gives new information for football season ticket holders, donors

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott extends early voting for November election by six days, starting Oct. 13

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Patrick Svitek
The early voting period for the Nov. 3 election will start Oct. 13 instead of Oct. 19.

Latest News

News

Driver cited after early morning crash sends another person to the hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Falls
Driver cited after early morning crash in College Station sends one person tot the hosptial.

Coronavirus

Bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M part of ‘Warp Speed” production of COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
President Trump announced during a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon that the federal government has reserved a high-tech bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M University for mass production of a COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Normangee native and her 4-year-old son killed in Oklahoma crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Charlsie Currie's youngest son, only 5-months-old, survived the deadly head-on collision caused by another driver.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Reason to Smile - July 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
This week's Reason to Smile is of Finnegan and Carrigan who are all smiles as they got to spend a few hours outside enjoying nature.