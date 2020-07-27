Advertisement

White House national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien arrives at Miami International Airport on Friday, July 10, 2020, as he joins President Donald Trump on a trip to Florida.
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien arrives at Miami International Airport on Friday, July 10, 2020, as he joins President Donald Trump on a trip to Florida.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
(Gray News) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

O’Brien is the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive. Officials told CNN he has been working from home since last week.

Though it is unknown when O’Brien last interacted with President Donald Trump, he accompanied the president on a trip to Doral, Fla., on July 10.

