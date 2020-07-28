A Caldwell staple now open in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MasFajitas is now open in College Station serving up scratch-made Mexican food and various cocktails.

MasFajitas has a rich history in the Brazos Valley as the restaurant chain has humble beginnings in Caldwell starting in the 1990′s.

“It all began with a dream. Very quick the Caldwell community embraced us as a business because they saw our work ethic. We never gave up on our dream and 23 years later, six locations, and our newest location here in College Station.”

When customers come to the MasFajitas, they can expect a menu with variety.

“We take a lot of pride in the products we put on the table. About 95 percent of the products that we make here, we make in house, from our sauces to our rice and beans,” said Sorto.

The menu at MasFajitas features everything from enchiladas, ceviche, tacos, fajitas, and more. In regard to drinks, you can find various tequilas, margaritas, and micheladas just to name a few.

The menu also pays homage to the Sorto brothers’ Salvadorian heritage with an appetizer dish called pupusas. Pupusas are tortillas stuffed with pork and cheese served with pickled cabbage and a special pupusa sauce.

To view the menu, click here.

MasFajitas is located at 2297 Earl Rudder Freeway South in College Station. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In Caldwell, the Mexican restaurant is located at 305 TX-36. They are open Monday through Sunday, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For more information on MasFajitas, click here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.