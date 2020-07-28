Advertisement

Aggie Shea Groom celebrates NWSL Challenge Cup Championship with Ring Dunk

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M soccer player Shea Groom made history in the National Women’s Soccer League. Her Houston Dash, who had never made the playoffs before, won the Challenge Cup Championship, and Groom was named the Match MVP.

To celebrate, Groom went back to her Aggie roots. She got her Aggie ring towards the end of her Senior year and then started playing in the NWSL shortly after. Groom never had the opportunity to do her “Aggie Ring Dunk” while in College Station, so she and her teammates decided this was the perfect opportunity to complete this tradition.

”We have Aggies on the staff, and they were like, ‘you didn’t do your ring dunk?!' I was like, ‘I’ll do it if we win the Challenge Cup.' And then the picture of the trophy comes out and it’s like a perfect pitcher,” Groom explained. “I went in after and gave it my best effort. I can’t say I was great, but I feel like a real Aggie now and was happy to be able to bring that tradition to life for many people that probably have no idea what it is,” Groom added.

After bringing back this hardware to Houston, the Texas A&M moniker “Building Champions” rings true for Shea Groom.

“For me, it’s especially gratifying to see people go out and be able to achieve their goals after they come here,” said Texas A&M Head Soccer Coach G Guerrieri.

“My time at A&M, being a captain and having to make tough decisions made me the leader I am today and the teammate and competitor I am. I wouldn’t be anywhere close to where I’m at right now without having gone to A&M,” said Groom.

Groom and the Houston Dash will continue their celebrations this Thursday evening with a socially distanced drive-thru celebration at BBVA Stadium. starting at 5:30.

