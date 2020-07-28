A&M Police: Ambulance was locked before it was stolen on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, July 25, 2020, the Texas A&M University Police Department received a report of a stolen ambulance on campus.

The 2011 Dodge Texas A&M University ambulance was last seen at 8:00 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Parking Area 27 at the Beutel Health Center. The vehicle was recovered on Saturday by UPD in Parking Area 40C.

Police say the vehicle was locked before someone entered it and drove off.

The stolen ambulance was a backup ambulance so emergency medical service response was not interrupted.

Video footage in the area indicates the ambulance was stolen at 1:50 am on Saturday, July 25. The vehicle was then driven to 40 C where it was abandoned. Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone having information pertaining to this crime should contact Detective Todd Tumlinson at ttumlinson@tamu.edu, 979-845-8062, or the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Investigators are reviewing additional video footage in an attempt to identify a suspect.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.