Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley to remain closed until schools start

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will remain closed until local school districts start school.

The recent closure is due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

“The safety of our kids, our members, and our staff is what’s most important to us,” said Hugh McElroy board chair.

The club reopened in June and had strict guidelines in place to do so.

“We worked in conjunction with our safety committee to develop reopening procedures,” said McElroy.

Parents were not allowed in the building, members and staff were screened and temperatures were checked daily. Everyone in the building was also required to wear masks.

The club also received a grant that would allow them to do extra cleaning.

"That allowed us to employ people at the club who were there for the sole purpose of disinfecting all day long," said McElroy.

Texas Children's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stan Spinner says the spread is bound to happen.

“The amount of spread that we’re seeing in the community, the level of activity, I would certainly believe that we’re going to start seeing cases and once you start to see maybe more than one or two, I think that probably will result in school closures for a period of time,” said Spinner.

Spinner says safety procedures like the Boys and Girls Club have in place are critical as classrooms reopen.

“Universal masks, the separation of trying to keep at least 6 feet separated, good hand hygiene, those are all mitigating processes that have been absolutely shown to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19,” said Spinner.

“Whatever it takes for these kids to be safe for us to continue to give them first class programming we’re going to do that and we’re going to continue to clean, we’re going to continue to monitor best practices and employ that in our club and move forward. We’re not going to scarifice the kid’s safety in any regard,” said McElroy

