Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley to remain closed until schools start

Two employees have tested positive for COVID-19
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will remain closed until local school districts start school.

The recent closure is due to two employees testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

“The safety of our kids, our members, and our staff is what’s most important to us,” said Hugh McElroy board chair.

The club reopened in June and had strict guidelines in place to do so.

“We worked in conjunction with our safety committee to develop reopening procedures,” said McElroy.

Parents were not allowed in the building, members and staff were screened and temperatures were checked daily. Everyone in the building was also required to wear masks.

The club also received a grant that would allow them to do extra cleaning.

"That allowed us to employ people at the club who were there for the sole purpose of disinfecting all day long," said McElroy.

Texas Children's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stan Spinner says the spread is bound to happen.

“The amount of spread that we’re seeing in the community, the level of activity, I would certainly believe that we’re going to start seeing cases and once you start to see maybe more than one or two, I think that probably will result in school closures for a period of time,” said Spinner.

Spinner says safety procedures like the Boys and Girls Club have in place are critical as classrooms reopen.

“Universal masks, the separation of trying to keep at least 6 feet separated, good hand hygiene, those are all mitigating processes that have been absolutely shown to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19,” said Spinner.

“Whatever it takes for these kids to be safe for us to continue to give them first class programming we’re going to do that and we’re going to continue to clean, we’re going to continue to monitor best practices and employ that in our club and move forward. We’re not going to scarifice the kid’s safety in any regard,” said McElroy

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local bars frustrated with no timeline on reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Some local bars say they want to be reopened and are frustrated from the lack of guidelines from Governor Abbott’s office.

News

Texas A&M Athletics Director shares financial needs and updates on football season

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Kyle Field is expected to be at 50 percent capacity this fall. The Athletics Department has been working on budget cuts.

News

Texas A&M Athletics Director shares financial needs and updates on football season

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Staff at Kemp-Carver told KBTX four of the five children living in the home are students at the school.

Latest News

News

Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Staff at Kemp-Carver told KBTX four of the five children living in the home are students at the school.

Education

Texas Attorney General issues legal guidance on school reopenings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paxton says health authorities may not issue sweeping orders closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

News

Brazos County reports two dozen COVID-19 cases in detention center

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Sheriff Chris Kirk says his agency is working side-by-side with county health officials and an epidemiologist to try and stop the spread.

News

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine likely to become next storm of the season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
The NHC has begun issuing advisories on what may become Isaias before the end of the week.

News

New traffic signal activated on State Highway 30

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new signal is coming to a busy intersection.

News

A Caldwell staple now open in College Station

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Sorto brothers open sixth MasFajitas location in central Texas in College Station.