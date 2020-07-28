Brazos County confirms another death, 34 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 34 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 661 active cases.

One new death been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a female in her 30′s that was hospitalized. There have been 45 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

24 people are currently hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,075 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,781. There have been 28,292 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 60 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 338

77802: 325

77803: 1,072

77805: 8

77806: 6

77807: 241

77808: 186

77840: 663

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 860

77859: 1

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 58 193 Brazos 661 3,781 Burleson 79 219 Grimes 239 425 Houston 69 158 Lee 47 143 Leon 46 128 Madison 149 241 Milam 43 293 Montgomery 2,597 5,780 Robertson 124 210 San Jacinto 66 136 Trinity 59 117 Walker 644 1,697 Waller 98 348 Washington 110 441

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 387 staffed hospital beds with 108 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 45 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 59 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 58 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 193 total cases and 120 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 79 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 219 total cases, and 134 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 239 active cases. There have been 425 total cases and 33 recoveries.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 158 total cases of COVID-19. There are 56 active cases and 88 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 13 active cases.

Lee County has reported 47 active cases. The county has a total of 143 cases, with 86 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Leon County currently has 46 active cases. The county has 128 total cases, with 81 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 149 active cases. The county has a total of 241 cases with 91 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 43 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 293 total cases and 250 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,597 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,780 total cases and 3,024 recovered cases. There are currently 185 people hospitalized, and there have been 54 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 124 active COVID-19 cases, with 210 total cases. Currently, 86 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 69

77856 - 29

77837 - 13

76629 - 12

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 66 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 136 cases with 64 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 59 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 117 total cases with 56 recoveries.

Walker County has 1,697 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 644 cases are active in the community and 409 are recovered community cases. 1,950 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 98 active cases of COVID-19. There are 348 total cases and 250 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 110 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 441 total cases with 296 recoveries and 35 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 146,836 active cases and 229,107 recoveries. There have been 385,923 total cases reported and 3,428,882 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 5,713 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 65,349 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 27 at 4:35 p.m.

