Brazos County reports two dozen COVID-19 cases in detention center

Sheriff Chris Kirk says his agency is working side-by-side with county health officials and an epidemiologist to try and stop the spread.
Twenty-four inmates have tested positive at the Brazos County Detention Center. Others are being quarantined as they wait for test results to be returned.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sheriff Chris Kirk on Tuesday confirmed 24 of the 577 inmates currently in the Brazos County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and another ten are being quarantined at this time.

He also confirmed eight of his staff members have tested positive and another nine are being quarantined.

Two dorm units at the facility are on lockdown as part of the plan to help slow the spread, Sheriff Kirk told County Commissioners Tuesday during his weekly update, and the agency is working closely with the county health district and an epidemiologist.

The virus began spreading in the detention center earlier this month and since then the sheriff says his agency has followed infectious disease protocols that include medical isolation and the use of personal protective equipment.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back here on KBTX and KBTX.com for more updates throughout the day.

