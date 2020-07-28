Brazos County reports two dozen COVID-19 cases in detention center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sheriff Chris Kirk on Tuesday confirmed 24 of the 577 inmates currently in the Brazos County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and another ten are being quarantined at this time.

He also confirmed eight of his staff members have tested positive and another nine are being quarantined.

Two dorm units at the facility are on lockdown as part of the plan to help slow the spread, Sheriff Kirk told County Commissioners Tuesday during his weekly update, and the agency is working closely with the county health district and an epidemiologist.

The virus began spreading in the detention center earlier this month and since then the sheriff says his agency has followed infectious disease protocols that include medical isolation and the use of personal protective equipment.

