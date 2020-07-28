College Station ISD to discuss possible calendar change Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD’s Board of Trustees will discuss the possibility of postponing the district’s first day of school during a special workshop on Thursday evening.

The proposed change would move the first day from Thursday, August 13 to Tuesday, August 18. The board will also consider a new compensation plan that would give eligible teachers and employees pay raises.

Thursday’s meeting will be held in person at 5:00 p.m., but no more than 50 people will be allowed in the boardroom.

The public will, however, be able to watch the meeting over a live stream. You can watch the live stream here.

