Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kemp-Carver Elementary School is collecting donations for a Bryan family displaced by a house fire on Monday.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Rollins Avenue near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, damaging the home and destroying its contents.

Staff at Kemp-Carver told KBTX that four of the five children living in the home are students at the school. That’s why they are collecting children’s clothing and monetary donations.

The sizes needed for the kids are:

11-year-old boy, size 14/16 clothes, size 3 shoes

10-year-old boy, size 10/12 clothes, size 2 shoes

8-year-old girl, size 7 clothes, size 1 shoes

5-year-old girl, size 7 clothes, size 1 shoes

3-year-old boy, size 3/4 clothes, size 10 kids shoes

Money, gift cards, clothes, and other donations can be dropped off at Kemp-Carver any weekday. You’re asked to call the front office at 979-209-3760 when you arrive, for staff to meet you at the door.

There is also a GoFundMe for the family, which can be found here.

The American Red Cross is also helping the family. Read more.

