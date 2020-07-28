Let’s go for another round!

Heart of B/CS got a quick storm yesterday evening, but left many north and south dry and wanting more. We’ll roll the dice again today! A weak low pressure system will swirl across Southeast Texas, and we’ll try to combine that with a little daytime heating to pop up more showers and storms from mid afternoon to early evening. Coverage, at best, should be around 40%. If you don’t see the rain, prep for another HOT, but seasonable day, with highs in the mid 90s.

High pressure dries and squashes the atmosphere by the end of the week. Temperatures respond by moving closer to 100° Thursday and Friday (heat index: 105° - 107°). Still hot this weekend, but a small disturbance may come running around the east side of this area of high pressure. That may pop off a few late afternoon / early evening storms Saturday afternoon (currently 30%). If it can, we may need to be on the lookout for an isolated, strong gust of wind. Otherwise, steady as we go for the next 7 to 10 days. We’ll head into the month of August with low-end rain chances and highs running on the hotter side of 90°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible by early morning. Low: 75. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog possible by early morning. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

