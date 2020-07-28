Advertisement

Local bars frustrated with no timeline on reopening

O’Bannon’s Taphouse in Northgate has been closed for 99 days.
Bars frustrated about being shut down again.
Bars frustrated about being shut down again.(KBTX)
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local bars say they want to be reopened and are frustrated from the lack of guidelines from Gov. Abbott’s office.

O’Bannon’s Taphouse in Northgate has been closed for 99 days.

“In 2020 where I have not been able to sell anything,” said Chris Steele, the owner of O’Bannon’s Taphouse.

Steele says he’s lost 100 percent of sales. He’s been vocal about disagreeing with the governor’s decision to close bars.

“There’s no difference in hanging out in my pub and having a beer at a table, and hanging out at any restaurant and having a beer. There’s no difference. That plate of food is not going to keep COVID from infecting you,” said Steele.

“I’d rather be open. I’d rather be open again,” said George Dickey, the assistant manager at O’Bannon’s.

Dickey says he can collect unemployment, but says the uncertainty about getting back to work and paying bills is frustrating.

“What’s the point of staying in College Station. I mean long term,” said Dickey.

On O’Bannon’s 15th anniversary, Steele took to social media to express his concerns with the lack of consistency in enforcement and asking for change.

“How do we plan? That’s our biggest gripe besides being the only ones not being treated fairly. Our biggest gripe is we need a plan,” said Steele. He continued on to say, “It’s not just profit over health. You hear that argument a lot. It’s not. It’s we got a lot invested in this place.”

O’Bannon’s says TABC visited them when they were opened before the second shut down and found no violations.

They say if you want to help support them reach out to your local senators, local representatives, and the governor’s office.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BearX Daycation Resort restricting visitors from Harris, Fort Bend and Travis counties

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, BearX Daycation Resort in College Station is limiting the number of guests they will allow at The Cove along with restricting visitors from high-risk counties

News

New traffic signal activated on State Highway 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local restaurant set to be evicted due to unpaid bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M Athletics Director shares financial needs and updates on football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Kyle Field is expected to be at 50 percent capacity this fall. The Athletics Department has been working on budget cuts.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley to remain closed until schools start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The Boys and Girls Club will close until schools reopen after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Texas A&M Athletics Director shares financial needs and updates on football season

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley to remain closed until schools start

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 7/28

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Staff at Kemp-Carver told KBTX four of the five children living in the home are students at the school.