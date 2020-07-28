Local bars frustrated with no timeline on reopening

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local bars say they want to be reopened and are frustrated from the lack of guidelines from Gov. Abbott’s office.

O’Bannon’s Taphouse in Northgate has been closed for 99 days.

“In 2020 where I have not been able to sell anything,” said Chris Steele, the owner of O’Bannon’s Taphouse.

Steele says he’s lost 100 percent of sales. He’s been vocal about disagreeing with the governor’s decision to close bars.

“There’s no difference in hanging out in my pub and having a beer at a table, and hanging out at any restaurant and having a beer. There’s no difference. That plate of food is not going to keep COVID from infecting you,” said Steele.

“I’d rather be open. I’d rather be open again,” said George Dickey, the assistant manager at O’Bannon’s.

Dickey says he can collect unemployment, but says the uncertainty about getting back to work and paying bills is frustrating.

“What’s the point of staying in College Station. I mean long term,” said Dickey.

On O’Bannon’s 15th anniversary, Steele took to social media to express his concerns with the lack of consistency in enforcement and asking for change.

“How do we plan? That’s our biggest gripe besides being the only ones not being treated fairly. Our biggest gripe is we need a plan,” said Steele. He continued on to say, “It’s not just profit over health. You hear that argument a lot. It’s not. It’s we got a lot invested in this place.”

O’Bannon’s says TABC visited them when they were opened before the second shut down and found no violations.

They say if you want to help support them reach out to your local senators, local representatives, and the governor’s office.

