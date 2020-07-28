Advertisement

Local Red Cross volunteers helping with Hurricane Hanna recovery

Organization says more volunteers needed to sign-up now for future disaster responses.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least five local American Red Cross volunteers are helping with south Texas recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Hanna.

Local Executive Director A.J. Renold says the organization is always looking for volunteers to recruit and train for the next disaster either here at home or in another area. Due to the pandemic, more services and volunteer opportunities are available online.

“A lot of the work is done virtually. So, in the past, it may be that 70% of our workforce was on the ground, boots on the ground traveling from all over the country to provide assistance. But right now that’s flipped where 70% of our workforce is doing it remotely,” said Renold. A couple of the local volunteers are doing their work online while the others have been deployed to the area to help out.

Red Cross teams this week will begin to assess damage to the affected areas and meet the immediate needs for anyone needing assistance.  

For anyone wanting to learn more about the opportunities involved in assisting others, a Hurricane Response Team Virtual Fair will be hosted online on Monday, August 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. To RSVP and learn more, go to this link. For questions, please email CSTR@redcross.org.

Right now there’s a high demand for those for medical and healthcare professionals who can volunteer.

“If you really want to help you need to prepare ahead of time to be able to help,” said Red Cross Boardmember Brent Hairston. “One of the great things about the Red Cross is they have a tremendous volume of online resources to help volunteers get trained before they are ever put in a situation of needing to give help in a disaster.”

Volunteers are also needed to respond to local emergencies such as house fires and other local emergency responses. To learn more click here to be directed to the Heart of Texas chapter of the American Red Cross Central and South Texas Region.

