Marlins season suspended through Sunday.

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Major League Baseball has temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus outbreak. And the three remaining games in this week’s New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies series also were postponed because of virus worries. In a statement Tuesday, MLB said it wanted to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and plan for a resumption of play early next week. The Marlins remained stranded in Philadelphia, where they played last weekend. The Phillies-Yankees games through Thursday were postponed “out of an abundance of caution,” MLB said, although no Phillies players have tested positive.

