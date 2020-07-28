New traffic signal being activated on State Highway 30
A new signal has been installed at State Highway 30 and William D. Fitch Parkway.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A new traffic signal is coming to a busy Brazos County intersection.
TxDOT recently installed a new signal at State Highway 30 and William D. Fitch Parkway.
There have been some accidents there in the past.
We’re told that the signals will begin a flashing mode later during the day Tuesday.
The new signals will be fully operational next Tuesday, Aug. 4. TxDOT said the project cost $300,000. Third Coast Services, LLC is in charge of the construction. The project started in May.
