New traffic signal being activated on State Highway 30

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A new traffic signal is coming to a busy Brazos County intersection.

TxDOT recently installed a new signal at State Highway 30 and William D. Fitch Parkway.

There have been some accidents there in the past.

We’re told that the signals will begin a flashing mode later during the day Tuesday.

The new signals will be fully operational next Tuesday, Aug. 4. TxDOT said the project cost $300,000. Third Coast Services, LLC is in charge of the construction. The project started in May.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.