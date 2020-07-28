Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine likely to become next storm of the season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on “Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine” which will likely become Isaias before the end of the week.

A disorganized area of low pressure is producing rain and thunderstorms in the open Atlantic, but confidence is high enough in continued organization over the next several days that the NHC predicts we will have a tropical depression or storm before the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center anticipates a tropical depression or storm forming within the next couple days. (KBTX)

Currently, we do NOT expect this storm system to travel into the Gulf of Mexico, but significant changes to the forecast are still possible, mainly because a well-defined center of circulation has not formed yet, keeping model projections in question. Wind and heavy rain will be possible for the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, and eventually Florida as early as the end of the week.

A look at when tropical storm force winds may arrive at select locations, as per the National Hurricane Center. (KBTX)

A "potential tropical cyclone" is the same thing as an "invest"... but it gives NHC the ability to issue warnings for it. The 4-5 day forecast is really uncertain. #ptc9 pic.twitter.com/pChwZsoJ49 — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.