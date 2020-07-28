Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BearX Daycation Resort restricting visitors from Harris, Fort Bend and Travis counties

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
To minimize the spread of COVID-19, BearX Daycation Resort in College Station is limiting the number of guests they will allow at The Cove along with restricting visitors from high-risk counties

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

News

New traffic signal activated on State Highway 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

News

Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local restaurant set to be evicted due to unpaid bills

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

News

Local bars frustrated with no timeline on reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Some local bars say they want to be reopened and are frustrated from the lack of guidelines from Governor Abbott’s office.

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.