Advertisement

Swimmer killed in apparent shark attack off Maine coast

Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.
Marine Patrol says a woman was swimming off the shore of Maine's Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack. First responders later pronounced her dead at the scene.(Source: WGME/CNN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) - The state Marine Patrol says a woman has been killed in an apparent shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state by an unprovoked shark.

Marine Patrol says a witness saw the woman swimming Monday off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

Two kayakers helped her get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance. But she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman was not available Monday.

A New England shark expert says there has only been one unprovoked shark attack recorded in Maine.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

News

College Station ISD to discuss possible calendar change Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
The proposed change would move the first day from Thursday, August 13 to Tuesday, August 18.

News

American Red Cross responds to fire that displaced 7 residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
No injuries were reported in Monday afternoon's fire on Rollins Avenue

News

Bryan woman pays respects to John Lewis in Selma, AL

Updated: 2 hours ago
Civil rights icon John Lewis was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge one last time.

Latest News

News

Gov. Abbott waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Moving up to the next grade will look a little different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 7/27

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Bio-manufacturing center at Texas A&M to produce COVID-19 vaccine candidate - 10 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies at CIADM to mass produce for Novavax Inc.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 2 hours ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press
Lawmakers and the public are honoring Rep. John Lewis as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol starting Monday.

National

N Korea’s Kim boasts of his nukes amid stalled talks with US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s hard-won nuclear weapons were a solid security guarantee and a “reliable, effective” deterrent that could prevent a second Korean War.