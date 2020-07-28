Texas A&M Athletics Director shares financial needs and updates on football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics Director Ross Bjork met with KBTX to give an update on football season and the ongoing need for football ticket sales and donations

Aggie Athletics is still asking football season ticket holders and donors to keep their contributions coming for sports. But we still don’t know what the season will look like.

The university anticipates the stadium will only be operating at 50 percent capacity per orders from Gov. Greg Abbott.

”Well there’s a reason why we have Kyle Field at 102,733 seats is because it’s a big deal,” said Bjork.

He said funding from ticket sales and donors is crucial funding for all sports at Texas A&M. The athletic department doesn’t receive state funding.

It’s too soon to say how they’ll adjust plans if the shortfall lingers, but all departments have been asked to make cuts. Athletics officials said Tuesday they’re not discussing changing ticket prices right now.

”We have in the athletic department including the 12th Man Foundation we have about 325 full-time employees including our coaches. On a game day we’ll have our 2,000 workers here,” said Bjork.

That makes for a big economic impact outside athletics.

“That’s the biggest challenge in all this that people don’t necessarily realize is the ripple effect throughout the communities and so the hotels, the restaurants, the bars,” said Bjork.

“We’re eager to have people back, anybody to take care of. We hope everybody’s safe and that we can get people safely back to you know come in and dine with us,” said Joseph Adair, Double Dave’s Brazos Valley District Manager. “We’ve always been closely affiliated with the university but not just the football games like open houses and organizations.”

Area business like Double Dave’s rely on football sales each fall.

”Football season is definitely for a lack of a better term, a shot in the arm for all of the Brazos Valley,” said Adair.

“Everybody who has a business in College Station and Bryan is impacted by football games,” said Bjork.

Bjork said they are getting close to releasing their plans for football. He said they’ve cut their budget by $16 million this summer.

We have our recent story updating news from the 12th Man Foundation regarding tickets and donations here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.