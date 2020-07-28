Texas Attorney General issues legal guidance on school reopenings

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on the debate over whether county health authorities actually have the authority to delay the resumption of in-person instruction in public and private schools to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Paxton’s guidance, issued in response to a request from Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien, says local officials cannot close schools “for purely prophylactic reasons,” but must demonstrate that a school or people in it are actually contaminated by or infected with a communicable disease.

“While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis. That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders,” Paxton said in a press release Tuesday.

“Education of our children is an essential Texas value and there is no current statewide order prohibiting any school from opening,” said Attorney General Paxton.

