Advertisement

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

It's Alabama's No. 1 tourist attraction
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Space Camp needs your help!

That’s the message from officials who say the coronavirus pandemic put Alabama’s No. 1 tourist attraction in jeopardy.

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October. In 2019, employees celebrated a big milestone - more than 1 million visitors to the Space and Rocket Center. This year, the number of visitors is significantly less.

There's more bad news.

The weeklong space camps starting this September are canceled because of coronavirus concerns. With the uncertainty of international travel and no field trips from schools, the lack of campers is also impacting employees.

Hundreds of employees have been furloughed. Additionally, nearly 700 part-time jobs are not available due to a lack of turnout at Space Camp and the Space & Rocket Center.

John Nerger, Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, did not beat around the bush when discussing the financial impact of the pandemic.

“I will be blunt. I will not mince any words. The coronavirus pandemic has created a dire situation at our Space & Rocket Center and we are now struggling for our very survival. Low attendance has meant a two-thirds reduction in revenue. A number that means we are not financially viable.”

For now, doors are still open for single-day visitors. Those hours are in jeopardy as well if enough money cannot be raised.

For more information on the ‘Save Space Camp’ campaign, please visit savespacecamp.com.

Copyright 2020 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy’s life

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.

National

Rep. Grijalva praises passage of conservation bill

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Elementary school collecting donations for Bryan family displaced by fire

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Staff at Kemp-Carver told KBTX four of the five children living in the home are students at the school.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

Latest News

Education

Texas Attorney General issues legal guidance on school reopenings

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paxton says health authorities may not issue sweeping orders closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

National

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

National

Trump to visit Texas as polls show increasingly close presidential race

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

AP source: Mets to sign Bruce Maxwell, 1st MLB player to kneel

Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract with catcher Bruce Maxwell.