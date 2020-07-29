A&M police release video used to help close case deemed a hoax involving racist letters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has released copies of videos, photos, and audio clips that were used to help close a case involving a 21-year-old student who claimed he found racist notes placed on his car’s windshield at his apartment complex.

Isaih Martin, a senior at A&M, called police on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 24, to report finding three handwritten notes on his car that said “All lives matter” and “You don’t belong here.” The third note contained the N-word. Texas A&M police investigated the claims because the apartment complex is on land owned by the university.

Detectives used nearby surveillance video to see who was around Martin’s car moments before he claimed to have found the letters. Investigators determined in their investigation that Martin was the only person around his car long enough to place the letters there himself.

KBTX filed an open records request to see a copy of that video police used to make their decision and we received it last Friday. The clip we received is a cell phone video of security footage from the apartment complex and it’s difficult to see exactly who is on the video and what specifically they are doing. However, it is clear that people walking by Martin’s car were only near it for a couple of seconds each.

Police said in their report it was “difficult to distinguish any characteristics of the suspect in the video” but “based on video evidence, no other person had enough time to place the messages on Martin`s car other than himself.”

The report goes on to say, “the other individuals that walked past Martin`s vehicle were not hidden for more than 5 seconds and would have had to reach over the hood to place the notes. He was the only person with enough time to place the notes on his car,” said police.

Martin still denies doing it.

Police also asked the county attorney’s office to see if the incident would be considered a false report but were told the case “does not meet the elements since Martin did not report a crime.”

The case is considered closed, according to university police.

