BearX Daycation Resort restricting visitors from Harris, Fort Bend and Travis counties

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To minimize the spread of COVID-19, BearX Daycation Resort in College Station is limiting the number of guests they will allow at The Cove and restricting visitors from high-risk counties.

BearX announced on its Facebook page that residents from Harris, Fort Bend, and Travis counties will not be allowed to enter the resort.

In a statement to KBTX Tuesday, BearX said it would like to continue to be a place in the community where residents can safely get away and take a break from life’s everyday challenges, even if it means losing revenue:

“We understand how tough these times are, but it’s a perfect time for us to live out our calling and be a light in the world’s darkness. We care deeply for our community and wanted to take additional precautions to minimize the spread of the virus here in the Brazos Valley so we can continue to be an oasis for our community to get a reprieve from life’s struggles, even if that means losing out on significant revenue”

As we all know, Covid19 has been on the rise in Texas and we have decided to take additional precautions to minimize the... Posted by BearX Daycation Resort on Friday, July 17, 2020

