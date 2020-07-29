Better Business Bureau warns about scam involving car decals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Better Business Bureau says scams, including those asking for personal and payment information, should be reported immediately.

The most recent scam has been circling on social media about texts and letters asking people to send personal information over to get a paycheck of $500 a week for putting a Blue Bell Ice Cream sticker on their car.

Heather Massey, Senior Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau, says anytime someone calls demanding money or asking for banking information, you should never give it to them.

“You want to make sure if you are on social media or you receive an email from someone, but you’re not too sure, and they are asking you for your name, address, phone number, and banking information, you want to stop and take a pause. You should research that source first before you hand over anything, and never ever give information to someone who calls you or emails you. You want to be the one who reaches out to them if you are looking for something,” said Massey.

The BBB has a scam tracker on its website where you can report scams you have encountered. You can also track scams in your community.

